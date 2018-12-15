One Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO)

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) by 53.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,221 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 10,649 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $21.92.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DO. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.66.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

