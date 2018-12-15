Oppenheimer Analysts Give Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) a $140.00 Price Target

Oppenheimer set a $140.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.62.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 149.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $589,215.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,045,121.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $1,716,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,925 shares of company stock worth $4,204,191 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.