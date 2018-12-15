Oppenheimer Comments on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s Q1 2019 Earnings (GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.24) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s Q2 2019 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($10.56) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($8.88) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($0.28). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 50.93% and a negative net margin of 1,574.21%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GWPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $211.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price target (up previously from $181.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $119.53 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $105.12 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWPH. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 708.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 497.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.