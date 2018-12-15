Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DRI. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.84.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $103.20 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $82.38 and a 52 week high of $124.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 26.20%.

In related news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total value of $6,835,289.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,795.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David C. George sold 55,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $6,025,829.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 123,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 82,677 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,687,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,521,879,000 after buying an additional 673,563 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 679,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,537,000 after buying an additional 32,021 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 273,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,417,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

