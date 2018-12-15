OptiToken Market Capitalization Reaches $464,156.00 (OPTI)

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last seven days, OptiToken has traded down 39% against the dollar. One OptiToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000581 BTC on major exchanges. OptiToken has a total market cap of $464,156.00 and $8,318.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.02153621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00141529 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00173782 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031357 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031412 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About OptiToken

OptiToken’s total supply is 99,707,066 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,710,374 tokens. OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. OptiToken’s official website is optitoken.io. The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OptiToken

OptiToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptiToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptiToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptiToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

