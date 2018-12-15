Oracle (ORCL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Oracle is one of the largest enterprise-grade database, middleware and application software providers. Notably, Oracle has undergone structural changes. It no longer intends to break out its cloud revenues and does not provide any guidance on SaaS, Cloud PaaS and IaaS. This move is likely to enhance investor concern about the company's outlook. Moreover, stiff competition in the cloud is expected to hurt margins and will make revenue growth difficult, going forward. Further, large acquisitions can negatively impact the company’s balance sheet in the form of a high level of goodwill and intangible assets. Oracle will likely be affected also because of lawsuits and currency volatility as it transitions from licensing to cloud. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, we believe that the company’s growing cloud market share will continue to drive top-line growth in the long haul. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Nomura dropped their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Oracle stock opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 17th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $187,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,729.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,257,365. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $107,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $119,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 70.9% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $141,000. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

