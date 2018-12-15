O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Holdings Cut by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $33,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,098,387,000 after acquiring an additional 75,454 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,643,000 after acquiring an additional 48,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,441,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,273,000 after acquiring an additional 62,889 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,110,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,869,000 after acquiring an additional 105,794 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 594,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,626,000 after acquiring an additional 119,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 12,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total value of $4,397,377.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $390.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

Shares of ORLY opened at $348.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $217.64 and a 52-week high of $363.20.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 259.86% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Holdings Cut by National Pension Service” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/oreilly-automotive-inc-orly-holdings-cut-by-national-pension-service.html.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.