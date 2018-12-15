O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Given a $408.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $408.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ORLY. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a top pick rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $349.63.

ORLY stock traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.17. The company had a trading volume of 662,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,874. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $217.64 and a 1-year high of $363.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 259.86% and a net margin of 14.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 12,526 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total value of $4,397,377.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,236,000 after acquiring an additional 262,779 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 326.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,951,000 after acquiring an additional 158,571 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.1% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 594,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,626,000 after acquiring an additional 119,235 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,110,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $36,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

