Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Stake Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 949,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.30% of Oshkosh worth $67,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,414,000 after purchasing an additional 670,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,083,000 after purchasing an additional 652,069 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 931.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after purchasing an additional 274,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 195,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 307,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after purchasing an additional 133,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina R. Schoner purchased 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.78 per share, for a total transaction of $42,071.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $42,071.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $77.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

NYSE:OSK opened at $64.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Oshkosh Corp has a twelve month low of $51.42 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.35. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.98%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

