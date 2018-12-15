Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Summit Redstone cut Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Shares of SWKS opened at $68.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $65.81 and a 1-year high of $115.98.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $261,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,657,259.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $913,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,810. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

