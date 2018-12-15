Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,066 Shares of Graco Inc. (GGG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,712,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,308,000 after acquiring an additional 289,609 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Graco by 5.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,632,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,784,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its holdings in Graco by 3,426.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 1,611,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,581 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 17.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,352,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,656,000 after acquiring an additional 205,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Graco by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,308,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $49.00 price target on Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $415.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.62 million. Graco had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 18.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 18th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 37.06%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

