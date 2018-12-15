Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,167 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $186.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.89.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

