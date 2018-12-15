Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $46.05.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.72 per share, for a total transaction of $26,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $84,840. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

