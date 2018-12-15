Palatin Technologies (PTN) Trading Down 5.2%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 859,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,502,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTN. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Palatin Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 19.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,752,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,902,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 524.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,082,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,255 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 18.2% during the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 199,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the second quarter valued at $746,000.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

