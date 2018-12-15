Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 67,005 Cars.com Inc. (CARS)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.10% of Cars.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cars.com by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,984,000 after buying an additional 305,592 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in Cars.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 6,292,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,722,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cars.com by 18.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,341,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,475,000 after buying an additional 822,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cars.com by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,001,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after buying an additional 84,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cars.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 842,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after buying an additional 26,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $23.63 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.21.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Cars.com had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

