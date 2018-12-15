Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Stake in PHH Co. (PHH)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in shares of PHH Co. (NYSE:PHH) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,498 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in PHH were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PHH by 274.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 915,398 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in PHH in the second quarter valued at $2,840,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PHH by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,331,000 after acquiring an additional 182,935 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PHH by 6.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,862,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,086,000 after acquiring an additional 174,665 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in PHH by 55.4% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 464,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 165,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

PHH Co. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

PHH Corporation, through its PHH Mortgage Corporation, operates as a sub servicer of residential mortgages in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Mortgage Production and Mortgage Servicing. It provides servicing and portfolio retention solutions to investors of mortgage servicing rights, financial and wealth management institutions, regional and community banks, and credit unions.

