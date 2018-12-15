Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 508,679 Shares of Callon Petroleum (CPE)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,290 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 508,679 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.06% of Callon Petroleum worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 139.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $161,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPE. Tudor Pickering cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Callon Petroleum to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

In other news, VP Mitzi P. Conn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at $494,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.05. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.66 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 30.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

