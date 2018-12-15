Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in MEDNAX Inc (MD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 1,005.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,812 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,352,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 227,101 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,254,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,837,000 after purchasing an additional 954,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,182,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,481,000 after purchasing an additional 124,936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,764,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,353,000 after purchasing an additional 500,538 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 886,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,389,000 after purchasing an additional 43,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MEDNAX from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MEDNAX from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on MEDNAX from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Shares of MD opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MEDNAX Inc has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.15 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

