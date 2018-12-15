Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Entravision Communication (EVC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,614 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Entravision Communication worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Entravision Communication by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 975,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 55,489 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Entravision Communication by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entravision Communication by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 340,554 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Entravision Communication by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,439,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,199,000 after purchasing an additional 44,934 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Entravision Communication during the 2nd quarter worth $676,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entravision Communication in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Entravision Communication currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

EVC opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.00 and a beta of 1.16. Entravision Communication has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Entravision Communication had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entravision Communication will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Entravision Communication Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

