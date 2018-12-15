Paramount Group (PGRE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Shares of PGRE opened at $13.82 on Friday. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

