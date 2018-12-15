Paramount Resources Ltd (PRMRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Monday, November 12th. GMP Securities cut Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Monday, November 12th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Paramount Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th.

Paramount Resources stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations. Paramount Resources Ltd.

