Parker Drilling (PKD) Bond Prices Rise 13%

An issue of Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD) bonds rose 13% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 7.5% coupon and will mature on August 1, 2020. The debt is now trading at $63.00 and was trading at $68.00 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Parker Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

PKD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 1,037,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,588. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Parker Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by $0.20. Parker Drilling had a negative return on equity of 41.39% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $123.40 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker Drilling in the second quarter valued at $1,088,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker Drilling by 12.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,678,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 288,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker Drilling by 29.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 281,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 63,713 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Parker Drilling in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker Drilling by 81.0% in the second quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,313,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 7,298,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Parker Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PKD)

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

