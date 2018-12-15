Parkland Fuel Corp (PKI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th.

PKI opened at C$36.17 on Friday. Parkland Fuel has a twelve month low of C$26.34 and a twelve month high of C$47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Parkland Fuel alerts:

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parkland Fuel will post 2.66000001155266 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland Fuel and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/parkland-fuel-corp-pki-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-10.html.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as an independent marketer and distributor of fuels and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. Its Retails Fuels segment supplies and supports a network of 1,848 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, Race Trac, On the Run/Marché Express, Short Stop, Town Pantry, Dépanneur du Coin/Corner Store, Snack Express, Verve, and others brands, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.