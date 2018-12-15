PayCon 24-Hour Volume Tops $0.00 (CON)

PayCon (CURRENCY:CON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 15th. In the last seven days, PayCon has traded flat against the US dollar. PayCon has a total market capitalization of $28,276.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PayCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayCon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000488 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PayCon Coin Profile

PayCon (CON) is a coin. PayCon’s total supply is 23,042,604 coins. PayCon’s official Twitter account is @pay_con. The Reddit community for PayCon is /r/paycon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PayCon’s official website is paycon.pw.

PayCon Coin Trading

PayCon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayCon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

