Paylocity (PCTY) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PCTY. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paylocity to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paylocity from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.18.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Paylocity had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $4,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,771,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,672,284.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $379,448.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,109 shares of company stock valued at $11,527,499 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

