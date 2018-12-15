Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Stake Boosted by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 123,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 32,305 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 99,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 36,368 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Paypal by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 958,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 66,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $70.22 and a 1-year high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Paypal from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $2,328,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,692,992.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 139,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,492,817.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,324,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,222 shares of company stock worth $34,257,412 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Stake Boosted by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/paypal-holdings-inc-pypl-stake-boosted-by-mufg-americas-holdings-corp.html.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.