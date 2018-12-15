Pershing Gold (PGLC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Pershing Gold Corporation is engaged in the exploration and development of gold and precious metal properties primarily in Nevada. The Company focuses on the exploration of Relief Canyon properties located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. Pershing Gold Corporation is based in Lakewood, Colorado. “

PGLC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pershing Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Pershing Gold in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Pershing Gold from $6.00 to $3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

NASDAQ PGLC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.87. 72,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,620. The company has a market cap of $30.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.21. Pershing Gold has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Pershing Gold will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pershing Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC) by 152.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of Pershing Gold worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pershing Gold Company Profile

Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties include approximately 1,056 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 143 leased unpatented mining claims, and 4,127 acres of leased and 3,739 acres of subleased private lands.

