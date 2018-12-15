Petro Matad (MATD) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03). Approximately 643,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,860,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.03).

About Petro Matad (LON:MATD)

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. Its properties include production sharing contracts over the Matad Block XX covering an area of 10,340 square kilometers in the far eastern part of Mongolia; and Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V totaling approximately 50,000 square kilometers located in west central Mongolia.

