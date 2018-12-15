PetSmart (PETM) Bonds Drop 2.8% During Trading

An issue of PetSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETM) debt fell 2.8% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Friday. The debt issue has a 7.125% coupon and will mature on March 15, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $61.50 and were trading at $66.00 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price.

PetSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $83.49.

About PetSmart (NASDAQ:PETM)

PetSmart, Inc is a United States-based company, which is a pet retailer of services and solutions for the needs of pets. The Company provides a range of pet food and pet products. The Company offers dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp day care services and pet adoption services in-store.

