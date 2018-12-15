Pfizer (PFE) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.41.

Shares of PFE opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $265.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 44.63%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 55,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,135,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,141,000 after acquiring an additional 149,146 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,414,000 after acquiring an additional 278,415 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.8% in the first quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,016,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,091,000 after acquiring an additional 319,600 shares during the period. Senzar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $15,451,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.6% in the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

