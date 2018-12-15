Physicians Financial Services Inc. Purchases 391 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 1.8% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 1,652.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 221.7% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 161.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on 3M from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.16.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $196.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $181.98 and a 52-week high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

3M announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $184.50 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $276,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

