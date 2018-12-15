Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.55. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.51 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 5.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.27%. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

