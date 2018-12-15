Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,875 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 36,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. Antero Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 94.25, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price objective on Antero Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. MKM Partners started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 20,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $261,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Connor sold 6,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $113,896.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,336 shares of company stock valued at $388,888 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

