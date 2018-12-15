PIEDMONT LITHIU/S (PLLL) and Its Rivals Financial Survey

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S (NASDAQ: PLLL) is one of 24 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare PIEDMONT LITHIU/S to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get PIEDMONT LITHIU/S alerts:

This table compares PIEDMONT LITHIU/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PIEDMONT LITHIU/S N/A N/A N/A PIEDMONT LITHIU/S Competitors 11.25% 12.27% 6.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for PIEDMONT LITHIU/S and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PIEDMONT LITHIU/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 PIEDMONT LITHIU/S Competitors 262 876 1012 34 2.37

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 310.26%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 32.89%. Given PIEDMONT LITHIU/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PIEDMONT LITHIU/S is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PIEDMONT LITHIU/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PIEDMONT LITHIU/S and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PIEDMONT LITHIU/S N/A -$9.95 million -4.08 PIEDMONT LITHIU/S Competitors $1.83 billion $259.90 million 9.55

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PIEDMONT LITHIU/S. PIEDMONT LITHIU/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S rivals beat PIEDMONT LITHIU/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About PIEDMONT LITHIU/S

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for PIEDMONT LITHIU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIEDMONT LITHIU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.