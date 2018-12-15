Pinduoduo (PDD) Trading 1.1% Higher

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.84 and last traded at $22.90. 93,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,377,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Pinduoduo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.90 price objective for the company.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $491.03 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,089,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,309,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,031,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,990,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

