Pioneer Energy Services Corp (PES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $0.00

Wall Street analysts expect Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) to announce $145.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.00 million to $149.90 million. Pioneer Energy Services posted sales of $126.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services will report full year sales of $594.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590.60 million to $602.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $653.83 million, with estimates ranging from $637.89 million to $665.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pioneer Energy Services.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $149.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.27 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 price objective on Pioneer Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on Pioneer Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price objective on Pioneer Energy Services and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Energy Services by 123.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Energy Services by 154.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 18,415 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PES traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,984. Pioneer Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $149.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.62.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

