Plantronics (PLT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.69

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.69 and last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 15419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.19.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Plantronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get Plantronics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.05). Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 20.46% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $483.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plantronics Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Plantronics’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

Plantronics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 4,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $281,020.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,960.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Loebbaka sold 4,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $207,722.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,093.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,403 shares of company stock worth $492,419. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Plantronics by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 21,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Plantronics in the third quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plantronics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Plantronics by 28.2% in the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 52,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Plantronics by 77.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,382,000 after acquiring an additional 554,200 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/plantronics-plt-hits-new-1-year-low-at-37-69.html.

Plantronics Company Profile (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company's enterprise products include headsets optimized for unified communications and collaboration, other corded and cordless communication headsets, audio processors, and telephone systems; and consumer products comprise Bluetooth and corded products for mobile device applications, personal computers, and gaming headsets.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.