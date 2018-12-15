Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,054 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $215,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.9% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 27,676 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 74.0% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $68.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.12.

Shares of COP opened at $64.55 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.18 and a 1-year high of $80.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 203.33%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

