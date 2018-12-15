Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) & Asta Funding (ASFI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) and Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Plumas Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of Asta Funding shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Plumas Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Asta Funding shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Plumas Bancorp has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asta Funding has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Plumas Bancorp and Asta Funding’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plumas Bancorp 27.96% 22.07% 1.72% Asta Funding -16.72% -1.01% -0.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Plumas Bancorp and Asta Funding’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plumas Bancorp $37.23 million 3.05 $8.18 million N/A N/A Asta Funding $21.43 million 1.25 -$13.00 million N/A N/A

Plumas Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Asta Funding.

Dividends

Plumas Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Asta Funding does not pay a dividend. Asta Funding has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Plumas Bancorp and Asta Funding, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plumas Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Asta Funding 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Plumas Bancorp beats Asta Funding on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, home equity, and automobile loans; real estate, commercial, and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans; land development and construction loans; and credit lines. The company also provides cashier's check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine (ATM), night depository, safe deposit box, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, and other customary banking services, as well as telephone and mobile banking services, including mobile deposit and Internet banking services with bill-pay options. It operates 11 branches located in the California, including Alturas, Chester, Fall River Mills, Greenville, Kings Beach, Portola, Quincy, Redding, Susanville, Tahoe City, and Truckee; a branch in Reno, Nevada; a lending office in Auburn, California; and commercial/agricultural lending offices in Chico, California and Klamath Falls, Oregon, as well as 16 ATMs. Plumas Bancorp was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Quincy, California.

Asta Funding Company Profile

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

