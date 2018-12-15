PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 3,589 Shares of Xerox Corp (XRX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Xerox by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Xerox by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,751,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after acquiring an additional 562,228 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,376,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Xerox by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 137,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Xerox by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

NYSE XRX opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82. Xerox Corp has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Xerox had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

In other Xerox news, insider Michael David Feldman sold 3,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $108,141.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xerox from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

WARNING: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 3,589 Shares of Xerox Corp (XRX)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-buys-3589-shares-of-xerox-corp-xrx.html.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.