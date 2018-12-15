PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 3,005 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in a report on Thursday.

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $17.41 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from Invesco Financial Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

