Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 123.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,468 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $60,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 542.6% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $116,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 8,770.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 87.9% in the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 52.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.08.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $155.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.44 and a 52-week high of $175.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Chairman Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.11 per share, with a total value of $3,202,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 408,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,429,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

