Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Position in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,880,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,074,851 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $67,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,263.4% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.91.

NYSE:MRO opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.63%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/point72-asset-management-l-p-decreases-position-in-marathon-oil-co-mro.html.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.