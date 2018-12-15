Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 376,991 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 125.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 676,991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,991 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $46,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 4,924.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $71.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $81.00 price objective on Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 376,991 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/point72-asset-management-l-p-purchases-376991-shares-of-continental-resources-inc-clr.html.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.