Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 2,779 Shares of Target Co. (TGT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,512 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 8.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Target by 22.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 92.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Target by 86.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 295,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,510,000 after buying an additional 137,134 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $102.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America set a $90.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.85.

In other news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,335,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

