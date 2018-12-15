Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 21,573 Centurylink Inc (CTL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,573 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTL. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 16.4% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 123,201,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,339,784 shares during the period. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,058,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,149,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Centurylink by 1,430.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,010,000 after buying an additional 1,146,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Centurylink by 1,198.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 737,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after buying an additional 680,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Trezise sold 53,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $1,003,736.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,928.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 8,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $141,160.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is 146.94%.

CTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hanson lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Centurylink from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $20.00 price target on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 21,573 Centurylink Inc (CTL)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/point72-hong-kong-ltd-acquires-shares-of-21573-centurylink-inc-ctl.html.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.