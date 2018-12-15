Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $383,000 Stake in Lear Co. (LEA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 341.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Lear were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 62,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 23,062 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $871,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lear by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lear by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lear news, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $106,617.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lear from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lear from $214.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.06.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $122.47 on Friday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $121.76 and a twelve month high of $206.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.06). Lear had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 16.47%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

