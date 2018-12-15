PointState Capital LP Purchases New Position in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)

PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 660,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,576,000. PointState Capital LP owned approximately 0.99% of Portola Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 686.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 385,547 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 26th. dropped their price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLA opened at $18.85 on Friday. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,020.52% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 270.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

