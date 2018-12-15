PointState Capital LP Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 238,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $107,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $142,000.

EEM opened at $39.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

