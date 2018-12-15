PointState Capital LP Sells 36,250 Shares of Avrobio Inc (AVRO)

PointState Capital LP lowered its stake in Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,250 shares during the quarter. PointState Capital LP owned approximately 0.45% of Avrobio worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avrobio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avrobio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Avrobio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Avrobio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Avrobio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 66.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avrobio alerts:

Shares of AVRO opened at $24.38 on Friday. Avrobio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.42. Equities research analysts predict that Avrobio Inc will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Avrobio in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Avrobio in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Avrobio in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “PointState Capital LP Sells 36,250 Shares of Avrobio Inc (AVRO)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/pointstate-capital-lp-sells-36250-shares-of-avrobio-inc-avro.html.

Avrobio Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.